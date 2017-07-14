Getty Image

Things are taking an unfortunate racial turn in the spectacle that is the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing superfight. Conor McGregor has never shied away from throwing a racial jab at his opponents, but a recent clip of him referring to black men in Rocky III as “dancing monkeys” crosses a whole lot of lines even Conor has never gone near in the past.

#conormcgregor describes Black Boxers in Apollo’s Gym in Rocky 3 as “Dancing Monkeys” (video @blacksportsonline) pic.twitter.com/8HxUWJfaql — BallerAlert (@balleralert) July 13, 2017

McGregor brought the racism issue up during the New York stop of the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour, and the WWE style posturing these events have been full of certainly wasn’t the place where it was going to be addressed maturely.