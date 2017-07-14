Things are taking an unfortunate racial turn in the spectacle that is the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing superfight. Conor McGregor has never shied away from throwing a racial jab at his opponents, but a recent clip of him referring to black men in Rocky III as “dancing monkeys” crosses a whole lot of lines even Conor has never gone near in the past.
McGregor brought the racism issue up during the New York stop of the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour, and the WWE style posturing these events have been full of certainly wasn’t the place where it was going to be addressed maturely.
I love it. Connor is a dumbass who can’t help but say stupid shit and Floyd is just trolling him by amping up the racial issue. Connor thought he could play mind games with the mind game master.
Really? I think they are selling the PPV pretty well. If you think this isn’t all scripted, then I advise you to watch closer. This will be the biggest PPV of all time and not because we are getting a quality fight but because of the theatrics. And Floyd rubbed his ass on the flag of the people dubbed “the niggers of Europe”, Connor can call him whatever he’d like at this point. That being said, Mayweather wins the fight whenever he decides it’s over. It’s going to be anticlimactic for sure.
1st off, their is no measuring chart for racism. You’re a little quote about Irish people is gross and offensive.
Secondly, i’m an avid fan of wrestling and I know carnie tricks when I see them. Watching Connor get up there and run his mouth and seeing Floyd’s crew in the back laughing along with them and egging him on to talk more smack about Mayweather makes it readily apparent that there in this together for the big money payday.
The problem here is Conor’s “dancing monkeys” comment was not said with Floyd in the room. It wasn’t part of his hype persona, it was an off the cuff comment trying to figure out which Rocky movie was being referenced. Watch the clip. That wasn’t Conor trying to sell the fight. That was Conor reflexively calling a bunch of black men “Dancing Monkeys” like he was asking about the weather.
A double KO is the only fitting end to this story.
Americans dragging race to the front of every subject, I am shocked to my core.
It’s almost like this country as we know it was founded on the back of slave labor and racial genocide. You must forget that American history is a lot newer than any other countries. Only been around for 200+ years.
It’s crazy, right? It’s like whitey can’t even make fun of minorities anymore without being accused of ridiculing minorities. We are oppressed more and more every day. Next year they will be letting women vote or something like that
It’s just a happy coincidence that all of this is generating massive headlines (free advertising) and will almost certainly drive up viewership of the fight significantly. A racist heel turn storyline might be the most brilliant marketing ploy in boxing history.
I’m not sure how Conor McGregor managed to make a complete and total garbage human being like Floyd Mayweather seem like the adult in the room, but he pulled it off.
CM is going for Mike Tyson level heeling. I think this was a poor decision