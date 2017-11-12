Georgia’s Perfect Season Came To An End After Getting Trounced By Auburn

#College Football
11.11.17 28 mins ago

Getty Image

The Georgia Bulldogs caught their first loss of the season on Saturday, and they caught it hard. The No. 1 ranked team in the nation got beat down by Auburn, a 40-17 whomping that probably wasn’t as close as the final score indicates.

Auburn’s relentless defense frustrated Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm and the Bulldogs backfield had nowhere to run, while every opportunity to score turned into points for the cagey Auburn offense. It was a triumphant win for Auburn that ruins Georgia’s hopes for a perfect season down the stretch run of the season.

It’s impressive just how bad the Bulldogs looked on Saturday afternoon. They never quite got going against Auburn after the Tigers took a 16-7 halftime lead thanks to a crazy Darius Slayton touchdown catch.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSAUBURN TIGERSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLGEORGIA BULLDOGS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP