Getty Image

The Georgia Bulldogs caught their first loss of the season on Saturday, and they caught it hard. The No. 1 ranked team in the nation got beat down by Auburn, a 40-17 whomping that probably wasn’t as close as the final score indicates.

Auburn’s relentless defense frustrated Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm and the Bulldogs backfield had nowhere to run, while every opportunity to score turned into points for the cagey Auburn offense. It was a triumphant win for Auburn that ruins Georgia’s hopes for a perfect season down the stretch run of the season.

It’s impressive just how bad the Bulldogs looked on Saturday afternoon. They never quite got going against Auburn after the Tigers took a 16-7 halftime lead thanks to a crazy Darius Slayton touchdown catch.