A Georgia Wide Receiver Gave Us An Early Submission For College Football’s Catch Of The Year

09.09.17 1 hour ago

College football always seems to have a handful of catches every year that make you do a double take. This snag by Georgia receiver Terry Godwin absolutely fits that description. The Bulldogs are playing Notre Dame in South Bend for the first time ever — the fans are so excited for the game that it took a lot to convince one to change their overbooked flight — and this touchdown catch by Godwin was fitting for such a momentous occasion.

The Bulldogs were knocking on the goal line when Georgia decided to run a fade to Godwin. Signal caller Jake Fromm dropped back, flicked his wrist, and threw a ball that was just past Godwin, who was covered really well by Notre Dame’s Julian Love, anyway.

But Godwin decided to go up and get this one in spectacular fashion. He threw his right arm in the air, bent way back, and managed to secure the ball with a little help from his shoulder pad.

The catch was so crazy that it was actually called incomplete at first, which in real time makes sense, because you need a replay or two to determine this was a catch. Even then, it’s a little surprising that they found indisputable video evidence, but even if they didn’t, Godwin deserved a touchdown for this effort.

