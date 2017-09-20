High school football often produces video game-like statistics and it takes a lot for a player on that level to gain national recognition simply from a production standpoint. However, Cameron Baker is now on the national map and, while he has accumulated mind-blowing numbers in the early portion of his 2017 high school season, one particular run is the reason.

The junior running back from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs (Iowa) put together one of the best runs you’ll ever see at any level and, hilariously, it made the national rounds because his mother posted the video on Twitter.

As you can see, this is an absolutely filthy display… even if the tackling in this particular instance isn’t ideal. Baker rushed for 336 yards on just 15 carries in the game and, well, it makes sense that he would be able to do that if you simply watch the way he dominates in this clip.

Every caveat you are thinking about a high school player lighting up lesser competition is fair but it isn’t every day you see this kind of singular effort that involves the entire opposition basically being overpowered. Oh, and it gives us an excuse to reflect on another (very) famous run of this kind from former Michigan and NFL running back Mike Hart when he played at the high school level.

For about 15 seconds this weekend, Cameron Baker might have been the best running back on the planet.

(Via USA Today High School Sports)