Getty Image

As far as Twitter hacks go, it could have been worse. Tyler Toffoli, a right wing for the Los Angeles Kings, seems to have been infiltrated by a Japanese sunglasses distributor. His Twitter has spent a better part of the last hour sending tweets in Japanese about great deals on Ray-bans.

Twitter screen shot

Activities! At least Toffoli wasn’t turned into a porn bot asking to be pushed on to some sunglasses or for someone spank his sunglasses.

Some people have been having a laugh at Toffoli, including Michael Latta, who played junior hockey with Toffoli in Ottawa in 2008-09.