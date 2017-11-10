Getty Image

The disgraced former head of FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, has been accused of sexual harassment by one of the biggest female soccer stars on the planet.

United States goalkeeper Hope Solo accused Sepp Blatter of sexual harassment on Friday, yet another alleged sexual misconduct by a man in a position of power that’s been made public in recent weeks. Blatter is already serving a ban from FIFA after he was ousted for a variety of crimes that rocked international soccer in recent years, but the serious accusation from Solo is an entirely new wrong for Blatter.

Solo claimed that Blatter sexually assaulted her at the 2013 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in January of that year before she went on stage to present an award to fellow American Abby Wambach.