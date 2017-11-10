Hope Solo Claims Former FIFA Head Sepp Blatter Sexually Assaulted Her At An Awards Show

#Fifa #Hope Solo #Sepp Blatter
11.10.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The disgraced former head of FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, has been accused of sexual harassment by one of the biggest female soccer stars on the planet.

United States goalkeeper Hope Solo accused Sepp Blatter of sexual harassment on Friday, yet another alleged sexual misconduct by a man in a position of power that’s been made public in recent weeks. Blatter is already serving a ban from FIFA after he was ousted for a variety of crimes that rocked international soccer in recent years, but the serious accusation from Solo is an entirely new wrong for Blatter.

Solo claimed that Blatter sexually assaulted her at the 2013 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony in January of that year before she went on stage to present an award to fellow American Abby Wambach.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fifa#Hope Solo#Sepp Blatter
TAGSABBY WAMBACHfifaHOPE SOLOSEPP BLATTER

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP