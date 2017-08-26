How To Watch The Mayweather-McGregor PPV

Getty Image

The Conor McGregor/Floyd Mayweather fight is almost here. Can you believe it? It’s been years of buildup and months of press conferences, but now, our eager fingers hover over the buttons that will send $100 the way of Mayweather/McGregor promotions. But, there’s more than one way to watch the fight. You can order at home, go to a bar, or even a theater. Here’s your primer on how to handle fight night.

What time does the main card start?

The undercard card kicks off at 6 PM eastern time and will be included in the PPV purchase, with the four-fight main card starting at 9 PM eastern, with Mayweather and McGregor expected to make the walk around 10:50 PM eastern time. But that could change.

Main Card

– Super welterweight: Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

– Light heavyweight: Badou Jack vs. Nathan Cleverly

– Junior lightweight: Gervonta Davis vs. Francisco Fonseca

– Cruiserweight: Andrew Tabiti vs. Steve Cunningham

Undercard

– Welterweight: Thomas Dulorme vs. Yordenis Ugás

– Welterweight: Juan Heraldez vs. Jose Miguel Borrego

– Super middleweight: Kevin Newman vs. Antonio Hernandez

– Super middleweight: Savannah Marshall vs. Sydney LeBlanc

How to watch