Getty Image

With another devastating natural disaster headed for the mainland United States, the NFL decided to act proactively and move one of its games out of harm’s way days before the season was scheduled to kick off.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that Sunday’s Dolphins/Buccaneers game won’t take place in Miami as scheduled. A source said the Dolphins were shuffling their schedule for the week to accommodate a potential venue or day change for the game this weekend, though no indication has been made exactly when or where the game will be played.

On Tuesday, Ian Rapaport reported officially that the game will not be played in Miami on Sunday as originally planned. The report was soon sent out on the NFL Mobile app, making it clear that though no official plan is in place, there will be no football in Miami this week.