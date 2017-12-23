



Getty Image

It’s been said that when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade. This holiday season, Houston Texans all-world defender Jadeveon Clowney has managed to take that mantra and make homeless women and children in the Houston area happy beyond words.

The Jacksonville Jaguars beat down the Texas last Sunday, winning 45-7. Clowney was asked about the performance of Jaguars QB Blake Bortles after the game, and the third-year defender promptly responded to reporters that Bortles was “trash.” In response, a Jaguars fan sent trash cans to Clowney’s place of employment.

So what does Clowney do with those trash cans? The former University of South Carolina star decided to put them to good use by putting gifts in them to donate to Mission of Yahweh, a charity in Houston. Clowney figuratively turned trash into a treasure for those in need.



Thank you @Jaguars fans for sending trash cans to NRG! It inspired me to fill them and an entire truck with toys to turn a negative situation into a blessing for some deserving women and children at @MissionOfYahweh #turningtrashintotreasure #merrychristmas pic.twitter.com/LamHoDSLEk — jadeveon clowney 7 (@clownejd) December 22, 2017

It’s been a season of ups and downs in Houston, as the Texans looked like a contender for the AFC South division crown until rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL in practice. However, it’s not been all bad for Clowney, as he’s racked up nine sacks on the season. Plus, you know, he made this really cool gesture, which is more important than anything he will do on the football field.