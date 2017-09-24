The Jaguars And Ravens Came Together For A Massive Anthem Protest In Response To Donald Trump’s Comments

Getty Image

Donald Trump’s comments on Friday night at a rally in Alabama in which he called for NFL owners to fire the “sons of bitches” that kneel for the national anthem prior to games predictably became the lead topic of conversation around the league and, really, around the country.

With the president now putting himself in the middle of the already heated debate about anthem protests, what happened prior to Sunday’s games suddenly became as interesting if not more than the games themselves. There was no doubt that players were going to respond to Trump in great numbers, but, after calling on Roger Goodell and ownership to support them, how coaching staffs and owners would go about Sunday’s games became extremely intriguing.

The Jaguars and Ravens were in London on Sunday for a morning kickoff stateside, which provided us with a taste of what we could expect the rest of the day in the form of a powerful anthem protest from both teams.

