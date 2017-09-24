Donald Trump’s comments on Friday night at a rally in Alabama in which he called for NFL owners to fire the “sons of bitches” that kneel for the national anthem prior to games predictably became the lead topic of conversation around the league and, really, around the country.
With the president now putting himself in the middle of the already heated debate about anthem protests, what happened prior to Sunday’s games suddenly became as interesting if not more than the games themselves. There was no doubt that players were going to respond to Trump in great numbers, but, after calling on Roger Goodell and ownership to support them, how coaching staffs and owners would go about Sunday’s games became extremely intriguing.
The Jaguars and Ravens were in London on Sunday for a morning kickoff stateside, which provided us with a taste of what we could expect the rest of the day in the form of a powerful anthem protest from both teams.
This week’s ratings will be bad for the NFL
Can’t go below Trump’s approval ratings . . .
Keep telling yourself that. I don’t watch football. My interest has never been higher.
Why, Tad? Does the NFL hate good ratings? There are going to be a lot of eyes on the product today, to see how many players join in the protest.
The NFL ratings were already going to hell simply because it appeared to be ran by the “good ol boy” network.. owners always silent on the issues but spoke with their money (leaving Kap on the outside, donating to Trump, etc) and ppl were slowly turning their back on the NFL.. things can only go up from here like it always has throughout history!
BLM 💪🏽
I wouldn’t say they were going to hell. They were slightly down for bad regular season games. People will care about big games, playoffs and the super bowl. There will be a consequence for mostly meaningless regular season games and it I’ll get much worse.
It will get *
No backsies, Shad Khan. You bankrolled a white supremacist.
The Steelers are going to skip the anthem entirely.
This is going to start hitting wallets hard.