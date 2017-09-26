‘Jeopardy!’ Stumped Contestants With Some Very Simple NFL Questions

Twitter/@SINow

Contestants that make it to taping for Jeopardy! are incredibly smart individuals, and sometimes it’s hard for the writers to submit questions from the world of academia to stump them. So, we often see some form of pop culture or sports category pop up and trip up the otherwise brilliant contestants, which makes us dummies watching on the couch feel very smart.

This week, the contestants were tasked with naming what franchise famous NFL stars played for and, well, it didn’t go especially well for them. They were unable to pick out the Pittsburgh Steelers for Mean Joe Greene and the best guess for Marcus Allen was the Colorado Rockies.

Some diehard football fans on Jeopardy! tonight pic.twitter.com/xY9PGickz2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 25, 2017

The Rockies, of course, are a Major League Baseball franchise and Alex Trebek informed the bewildered contestants they were looking for “Who are the Los Angeles Raiders.” Every time this happens it’s funny for sports fans, and it’s hard not to chuckle at this video, but it also serves as a reminder that the sports world is a bubble.

It’s a large bubble filled with millions of people, but still, within the context of the 300-plus million people in the U.S., there are plenty that have no idea what’s happening in the world of sports or care. Jeopardy! seems to find ways to find contestants from that pool of those that don’t care about sports more often than not and keep asking sports questions, and for that, we thank them.