The Jimbo Fisher Era At Florida State Has Come To An End

The worst-kept secret in college football is official: Jimbo Fisher is about to become the next head coach at Texas A&M. Rumors about Fisher’s exit had been swirling for the last few days, reports indicate that Florida State’s successful head coach is leaving Tallahassee to join the ultra-competitive SEC West.

While plenty of people have been providing information about the move for several days, Wayne McGahee of the Tallahassee Democrat broke word of Fisher’s departure from Florida State on Friday.

Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher has agreed to become the new head coach at Texas A&M sources have told the Tallahassee Democrat. Fisher was in his eighth year as the FSU head coach with an 83-23 overall record, but leaves FSU with one game left in the 2017 regular season.

Florida State confirmed that Fisher has left the program in a statement from university president John Thrasher. In it, Thrasher commended Fisher for being one of the premier coaches in America, saying “Coach Fisher did an exceptional job as both an assistant coach at FSU and in the challenging role of successor to the legendary Bobby Bowden. I believe Texas A&M is getting one of the best coaches in college football.”