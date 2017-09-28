Getty Image

Joe Buck told a story about Larry David from when the two attended sportscaster Erin Andrews’ wedding that sounds like something straight out of an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Conveniently, the show is back and early reviews are good. So if you’re getting excited for Curb and need something that puts you back in that mindset then this story is certainly for you. It sounds like a celebrity game of Mad Libs, except that the story Buck tells is so entirely on brand for Larry David that it must be true.

Buck appeared on the Howard Stern Show and told a story about Andrews’ wedding, where Buck and David were both guests.