Getty Image

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebackers coach Joey Porter was arrested Sunday night on charges of assault, trespassing, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The arrest occurred only a few hours after the Steelers dismantled the Miami Dolphins, 30-12, in an AFC Wild Card round game at Heinz Field.

The complaint details the incident between Porter and a doorman, Jon Neskow, at The Flats, a Pittsburgh bar, and later an off-duty officer, Paul Abel, that arrived on the scene.

Officer Abel wrote that he, with help from the unidentified men, grabbed Mr. Porter by the jacket to pull him off of the doorman. “Porter let go of Neskow dropping him back down to the ground. Porter came to rest against a car parked directly in front of the establishment,” according to the complaint. Officer Abel wrote that Porter, who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds, grabbed him by the wrists and smelled of alcohol. Officer Abel wrote that he is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Porter was denied entrance to the bar because “Last time you (Porter) were here, you threatened to kill me. You need to leave. You are not getting in,” according to the doorman in the complaint.

No one involved in the incident reported injuries and Porter was released on $25,000 bail.

The Steelers had no comment.

(Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)