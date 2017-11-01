Josh Gordon Has Been Reinstated By The NFL On A Conditional Basis

Getty Image

In 2013, Josh Gordon burst onto the scene as one of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers at the wide receiver position. Gordon had 87 catches for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns with the Browns and seemed on his way to becoming one of the league’s stars at the position.

However, Gordon found himself out of the league in 2014 after playing only five games (his last being Week 16) and has not played a snap in the NFL since being suspended due to repeated violations of the league’s drug policy. On Wednesday, Gordon was reinstated by commissioner Roger Goodell on a “conditional basis,” meaning he is able to return to the Browns facility to attend meetings and do individual workouts.

Gordon, should he comply to all of the clinical and other requirements placed on him by the NFL, could be eligible to return to practice on Nov. 20 and be brought back to full, active status by Nov. 27.