Yes, A Fighter Did Indeed Poop Their Pants At UFC Fight Night: Oklahoma

06.26.17 1 hour ago

Mixed martial arts is one of the toughest sports in the world, one where its athletes regularly get the crap beaten out of them. This happens both metaphorically and sometimes literally, as you’re about to learn from this UFC Fight Night Oklahoma example.

Strawweight fighters Felice Herrig and Justine Kish were in the middle of a three round war to break into the top ten of their division when Herrig caught Kish in what looked like a fight finishing rear naked choke. But somehow Kish managed to explode out of the position, twisting her body and escaping the grip Herrig had on her neck.

Unfortunately, she also accidentally pooped herself at the same time.

Here’s a look at the stains…

