Kendrick Lamar Will Perform At Halftime Of The College Football Playoff National Championship

#Kendrick Lamar #College Football
12.19.17 51 mins ago

Getty Image

The College Football Playoff National Championship will be in Atlanta on January 8, 2018 and, as they look to make the event into a Super Bowl-like atmosphere, for the first time ever there will be a halftime show.

Unlike the Super Bowl, the show will take place off-site, with the performance happening at halftime, but just down the road at Centennial Olympic Park. There were rumors that Taylor Swift would be the performer for the inaugural CFP halftime show, but on Tuesday the official announcement came from ESPN that it would not be Swift taking the stage but a different superstar.

Kendrick Lamar will grace the stage in Atlanta on January 8 at the free, non-ticketed concert at Centennial Olympic Park. With kickoff set for close to 8 p.m. ET, one can assume the performance will start sometime between 9:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kendrick Lamar#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLKendrick Lamar

Best Of 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 4 hours ago 3 Comments
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 11 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 28 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 23 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

12.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP