Getty Image

The College Football Playoff National Championship will be in Atlanta on January 8, 2018 and, as they look to make the event into a Super Bowl-like atmosphere, for the first time ever there will be a halftime show.

Unlike the Super Bowl, the show will take place off-site, with the performance happening at halftime, but just down the road at Centennial Olympic Park. There were rumors that Taylor Swift would be the performer for the inaugural CFP halftime show, but on Tuesday the official announcement came from ESPN that it would not be Swift taking the stage but a different superstar.

Kendrick Lamar will grace the stage in Atlanta on January 8 at the free, non-ticketed concert at Centennial Olympic Park. With kickoff set for close to 8 p.m. ET, one can assume the performance will start sometime between 9:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET.