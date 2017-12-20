One Guy’s Going To Owe Folks A Lot Of Money If Lane Kiffin Stays At FAU For 10 More Years

#College Football
Associate Editor
12.20.17

Getty Image

Lane Kiffin doesn’t exactly have a sterling reputation. Three of the four places where he’s been a head coach — the University of Tennessee, the Oakland Raiders, and the USC Trojans — have all ended with really messy breakups. It’s part of the reasons why Kiffin is such a controversial figure in the sport.

But currently, Kiffin is on his fourth job, and things are going pretty swell. He’s the head coach of the Florida Atlantic Owls, which won Conference USA during his first season at the helm. The team went 11-3 on the year and comfortably won the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl over Akron. Plus Kiffin got a 10-year contract extension that the school hopes will keep him in town for a long time.

Of course, because he’s Lane Kiffin, plenty of people are skeptical that he will actually stay in Boca Raton for the next decade. That’s why this Twitter user decided to bust out a frequent joke on the web and offer money if he sticks around.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLFlorida Atlantic OwlsLANE KIFFIN

Best Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 39 mins ago
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 2 days ago 13 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 2 days ago 30 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 2 days ago 24 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 2 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP