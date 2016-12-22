Leonard Fournette’s Mic Drop On Bowl Game Critics Should End This Stupid Conversation

People are still really mad at Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey for skipping their bowl games to focus on going pro. Like, really mad. So mad that they’re tweeting mean things at these talented athletes as if Fournette is going to stop what he’s doing, apologize to LSU fans, and agree to play in the Citrus Bowl, his bad ankle be damned. Or McCaffrey is going to wise up and realize that it’s his “obligation” to give it his all in the Pampers Who Gives a Duck’s Fart Bowl. Sorry, I mean the Sun Bowl.

While the hot-takers were wearing out their keyboards, chastising these kids for wanting to be healthy and earn a lot of money, no one made a bigger impact in the debate than eventual NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and possible MVP Ezekiel Elliott, who pined for one more game with his brothers.

Ah yes, the ol’ alma mater and love of the game. So important in the grand scheme. A quick perusal of headlines reveals that Elliott chirped and even blasted these prospects. But did he? Did he really? Because when someone pointed out that Elliott had the honor of playing in the National Championship his last time out with his “brothers,” he made this startling revelation:

