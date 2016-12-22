People are still really mad at Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey for skipping their bowl games to focus on going pro. Like, really mad. So mad that they’re tweeting mean things at these talented athletes as if Fournette is going to stop what he’s doing, apologize to LSU fans, and agree to play in the Citrus Bowl, his bad ankle be damned. Or McCaffrey is going to wise up and realize that it’s his “obligation” to give it his all in the Pampers Who Gives a Duck’s Fart Bowl. Sorry, I mean the Sun Bowl.
While the hot-takers were wearing out their keyboards, chastising these kids for wanting to be healthy and earn a lot of money, no one made a bigger impact in the debate than eventual NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and possible MVP Ezekiel Elliott, who pined for one more game with his brothers.
So sweet, like candy. Give me more.
Ah yes, the ol’ alma mater and love of the game. So important in the grand scheme. A quick perusal of headlines reveals that Elliott chirped and even blasted these prospects. But did he? Did he really? Because when someone pointed out that Elliott had the honor of playing in the National Championship his last time out with his “brothers,” he made this startling revelation:
The guys have to do what’s best for them. No one else will.
I find it comical that people are getting upset over this. College players are encouraged to leave high school early and enroll/practice in the spring with their college teams b/c it will prepare them better for college ball, but it’s totally different when it comes to NFL prep?
This game means nothing. Schools/programs are getting the $ no matter what.
Everyone wants these guys to play because they are getting something for their free labour. Pay these guys and we’ll see how all these people truly feel.
Team game? I’m sure every player loves to see their team win, but the high end players (especially the ones that come from impoverished situations) have to focus on their original team: their family. That’s the only team that HAS to win.
This isn’t going away. ESPN has tons of programming to fill and Danny Kannel.
BTW, I don’t give a fuck if the players leave before playing a worthless bowl game. There are too many bowl games as it is. Who really gives a damn about the La Croix Bubbly Water Buttstuffs Bowl?
Take care of your body, which is the obvious ticket to $$$. I don’t find any fault in what these guys have decided.
Why would Fournette and McCaffrey leave early? Dont they know that the NFL is a QB/Passing league? Hasnt that been what we have been hearing for the past 6-7 years? That you dont need a great RB because they arent necessary to win? Hell I remember draft analysts going on about how they would never take a RB before round 2 the past several years….
But seriously, good for Leonard and Christian. You only have so long to earn before youre done so get it when you can. Let the next guy get the reps for going forward into next year. Who knows, we might see the next Leonard Fournette or Christian McCaffrey emerge.
*I say this as a FSU fan. If Dalvin Cook doesnt play in our bowl games he’s dead to me….. Just kidding. Or am I?
