Marshawn Lynch was ejected from Thursday night’s Oakland Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs after he shoved an official during a scuffle between both teams.
Lynch left the bench in the second quarter after a late hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr that initially drew a flag from the officials. Players pushed and shoved on the field, and somehow Lynch got near an official and grabbed him, appearing to give him a shove in the process.
Officials threw another flag and CBS broadcaster Tony Romo speculated that Lynch would be thrown out of the game for the penalty. He was.
