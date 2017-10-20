Marshawn Lynch Was Ejected From Thursday Night Football For Grabbing And Shoving An Official

10.19.17

Marshawn Lynch was ejected from Thursday night’s Oakland Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs after he shoved an official during a scuffle between both teams.

Lynch left the bench in the second quarter after a late hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr that initially drew a flag from the officials. Players pushed and shoved on the field, and somehow Lynch got near an official and grabbed him, appearing to give him a shove in the process.

Officials threw another flag and CBS broadcaster Tony Romo speculated that Lynch would be thrown out of the game for the penalty. He was.

