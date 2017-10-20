Getty Image

Marshawn Lynch was ejected from Thursday night’s Oakland Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs after he shoved an official during a scuffle between both teams.

Lynch left the bench in the second quarter after a late hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr that initially drew a flag from the officials. Players pushed and shoved on the field, and somehow Lynch got near an official and grabbed him, appearing to give him a shove in the process.

Officials threw another flag and CBS broadcaster Tony Romo speculated that Lynch would be thrown out of the game for the penalty. He was.