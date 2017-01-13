Brewers’ Matt Garza, A Man, Is Telling Women What To Do With Their Bodies

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Matt Garza would really like it if women stopped using their vaginas for non-reproductive sex. In case you haven’t noticed, our new President and Paul Ryan would like to repeal the Affordable Care Act while defunding Planned Parenthood, which would result in people not being able to afford or access things like birth control.
Seeing these concerns, Garza, a father of six, seemed happy about it and offered this suggestion for any women worried about contraception.
Garza’s worldview probably stems from having his first of six children when he was 18 years old. He even spoke on a panel about teen pregnancy in 2009 with Hayden Panettiere and Bristol Palin. But he’s not endorsing abstinence among people that aren’t old enough to vote; he’s quote tweeting Jessica Chastain and lecturing about abstinence as it pertains to health insurance and women in the workplace. There’s a real “For Kids Only” vibe from Garza when it comes to sex.
Sometimes the idea that men want to tell women what to do with their vaginas and reproductive rights can seem abstract or only represented in the form of legislation, but this is a man telling women to close their legs and then you won’t need birth control with the confidence of …well, a man. He’s literally telling women what to do with their bodies.
And either way, abstinence is stupid. People are going to bang, Matt. Some of them as many as six times during their adult life. Most people aren’t using sex for the sole purpose of creating up to six children within a marriage; some people do it because it’s fun (or so I heard). So it’s more practical to educate and hand out contraception to everyone, especially teens.
How are we still having this conversation in 2017?
And what’s this “this generation” nonsense? You think caveteens weren’t doing it? You think young people in the Middle Ages weren’t getting it on after seeing a Jean de Beaumetz art gallery? His work was intoxicating.
Sadly, the mindset of Garza is shared by the people that are going after the ACA and Planned Parenthood. Welcome to the next four years.
It’s fine to bang. But there are these things called “consequences.”
Bingo. Which I think was the guys point about abstinence. Don’t undertake an activity if you aren’t ready for the consequence. And expecting others to pay for your birth control isn’t taking responsibility either
But telling kids (or anyone really) to just not have sex isn’t very effective right? So maybe the guy who had kids at 18 shouldn’t be the one giving a lecture about abstinence.
Hey, if I need to know about the dangers of crack, the best person to speak would be a crackhead.
@Staubachlvr @Mickenbock You’re mindsets are why we have issues. People are going to fuck, it’s a foregone conclusion, and all the talk of consequences and responsibility does nothing to sway a horny adult, much less a horny teenager. Abstinence only education is a stunning failure and ignoring that only leads to bigger issues. Birth control is super cheap. In fact, it’s much cheaper than a bunch of unplanned pregnancies showing up on the welfare and medicare rolls. Smarten up and stop ignoring facts because they don’t jibe with your ideals.
Thank you Dave, a man, for speaking on behalf of all women.
#SocialJusticeWarrior
Seems he forgot that word also when he got his teenage girlfriend pregnant in high school. Oh I forgot, he’s learned his lesson and asked forgiveness from Jeebus so now he gets to self-righteously judge others for doing the exact same shit he did. Warning others not to make the same mistake you did is not the same as shitting on people for making the same mistakes you did.
The religious right would be fun to go to dinner with. ‘Hey, I’m on a diet, so you won’t be having any non-healthy food tonight. Oh, also, no booze because I don’t drink. Enjoy!
No, they’d just let you know that avoiding the salt is bad for your health, pass you the salt if you wanted it still and pray for you if you had a heart attack.
At what point did he say anything to just women in that tweet? If we’re talking reproductive sex it takes a man and a woman . . .
so an athlete whose sole professional purpose is to entertain and delight the masses with his body is telling women that they should be using theirs only for practical purposes
“And you ain’t gotta call me ya boooo, as bad you wanna FUCK, I wanna FUCK toooooo.”
Garza, bruh, really? Nawl!