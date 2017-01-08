Matt Moore Took A Horrible Hit To The Head And Somehow Kept Playing

#NFL
01.08.17 31 mins ago

Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore took a brutal headshot from Bud Dupree in Sunday’s playoff game against the Steelers. Moore was rolling to his right looking downfield when Dupree met him with a helmet-to-helmet hit that rocked the Dolphins quarterback. Moore’s head viciously whipped back as he fell to the turf.

Somehow, he only missed one play.

CBS sideline reports indicate Moore was more worried about his lower back and his jaw on the hit. He remained down on the field for a long time, finally heading to the sideline after the long delay that allowed fans at home to see multiple replays of the big hit. Dolphins backup T.J. Yates was in for one play—a Jay Ajayi run—before Moore returned.

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSMATT MOOREMIAMI DOLPHINSNFL

