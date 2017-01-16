Getty Image

We are now down to four teams left in the NFL Playoffs, and all of them have marquee franchise quarterbacks leading very good-to-great offenses. Patriots-Steelers will be the matchup of Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady, while Packers-Falcons could be an air show between Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan. No one is more intimidating than Rodgers right now, but the Falcons are still favored to win, because they’re at home and because Matt Ryan has been elite as well.

No passer had a higher rating than Ryan in the divisional round, and he was also the only quarterback in any of the four games not to throw an interception. Ryan’s performance went beyond tossing it up to Julio Jones and seeing what happened: Of Ryan’s 338 passing yards, no one receiver had more than 80 of them. Five receivers had at least three receptions, and six of them averaged over 10 yards per catch. Ryan’s throws don’t break the sound barrier like Rodgers’ bombs, but he’s still a spectacularly accurate QB, as he proved on these throws, to Mohamed Sanu and Taylor Gabriel: