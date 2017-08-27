Mayweather Vs. McGregor: Full Results And Live Discussion

08.26.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

The combat sports event of the year is underway as Conor McGregor attempts to dethrone the reigning king of boxing, Floyd Mayweather. It’s an audacious endeavor, one few folks in the boxing world expect him to accomplish. But McGregor has never been one to let the haters tell him what is and isn’t possible. In the end, no one really knows what to expect out of the fight, which is a big part of the appeal.

The main event is expected to go down sometime around midnight EST, but before that we have a bunch of prelim and undercard action including Money Team standout Gervonta Davis taking on Francisco Fonseca and UK light heavyweight fighter Nathan Cleverly fighting Badou Jack. Check back here all night for highlights from across the card and random hilarity from Twitter, plus all your witty discourse in our Uproxx discussion at the bottom of the page.

It’s going to be a wild night. We hope you join us for it!

Main Event (12AM EST)

Floyd Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs) vs. Conor McGregor (21-3, 18 KOs in MMA)

PPV Main Card (9PM EST)

Gervonta Davis (18-0, 17 KOs) vs. Francisco Fonseca (19-0, 13 KOs) for the 130 pound IBF junior lightweight title (because Davis missed weight, only Fonseca can win the title)

Nathan Cleverly (30-3, 16 KOs) vs. Badou Jack (21-1-2, 12 KOs) for Cleverly’s 175 pound WBA light heavyweight title

Andrew Tabiti (14-0, 12 KOs) vs. Steve Cunningham (29-8-1, 13 KOs)

FOX Sports Card (7PM EST)

