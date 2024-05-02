Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. PARTYNEXTDOOR dropped his long awaited fourth album PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 along with a sinister “For Certain” visual, while Normani dropped her “1:59” single with Gunna and (finally) announced a release date for her debut album Dopamine. Halle Bailey opened up about the “severe, severe” postpartum depression she experienced after giving birth to her son Halo, while Janelle Monáe joined Halsey and Vince Staples as headliners for the 2024 Flow Festival Helsinki. Elsewhere, Chlöe announced her sophomore album Trouble In Paradise.

PARTYNEXTDOOR — PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 PARTYNEXTDOOR’s long-awaited fourth album PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 arrives four years after his third effort PARTYMOBILE. On the new release, PND uses its 14 tracks to tell a story about a threesome gone wrong as it shifts his focus from settling down with a special woman. It’s PND’s most cohesive project to date and arguably the R&B album of the year for 2024. Sinéad Harnett — Boundaries London singer Sinéad Harnett, now independent, is back to impress us once again with her elegant vocals on her third album Boundaries. A sprawling 16-track effort, Harnett described the project as “1 heck of a journey, 2 years of therapy” and “ups, downs, laughter, tears, fears, gratitude, learning to love, confusion,” and much more.

Yung Bleu — Jeremy For his first full-length effort since 2023’s Love Scars II, Yung Bleu returns as Jeremy on his new album. Backed by 17 songs and features from Leon Thomas, Lil Wayne, John Legend, Jacquees, and others, Bleu delivers what he calls a “testimony album,” adding, “it made me feel great and alive again.” Elmiene — “Sweetness” With a North American tour nearly complete, British singer Elmiene returns with his new single “Sweetness.” The lovelorn record mourns the end of a relationship and reflects on what could’ve been as Elmiene prepares to move on.

PJ Morton — “Simunye (We Are One)” Feat. Soweto Spiritual Singers PJ Morton is just weeks away from dropping his new album Cape Town to Cairo, and ahead of its release, he delivers the project’s second single “Simunye (We Are One).” “‘Simunye’ is a Zulu word that means ‘we are one’,” PJ said about the captivating record that features the Soweto Spiritual Singers choir, “One of the main things I’ve learned during my travels is that we’re all more connected than we are divided.” ESTA — “Too Fast” Feat. Joyce Wrice & DUCKWRTH Good news: Soulection producer ESTA is putting out an album this summer! Even better news: He released a new single, “Too Fast” with Joyce Wrice and DUCKWRTH. The new single is driven by Wrice who slides over bouncy drums and a funky bassline before DUCKWRTH arrives to show off his lyrical chops and two-step over the beat.

Jae Stephens — “Wet” There’s a new era on the horizon for Dallas singer Jae Stephens, and her new single “Wet” is proof. Stephens takes control of her world on the futuristic song, as it showcases her confidence and ability to shine on various production styles. “Wet” arrives ahead of her upcoming EP out later this year. Bairi — Fire Siren It’s been a long time coming, but Bairi finally released her debut album. Fire Siren arrives from the singer as a sultry tale of self-discovery, where she overcomes darkness to find her purpose and self-worth. Its ten songs feature Nathi and Lilly Aviana for what proves to be a listen you won’t forget.

Ye Ali — Private Suite 5 If you’re a fan of Ye Ali, then you’re well aware of his Private Suite series. It dates back to 2019 and now has five installments thanks to Ali’s latest release. Ali delivered Private Suite 5 complete with ten songs and guest appearances from Dcmbr, Zae France, 11:11, Mizzy Lott, and Benstar. Amanda Reifer — “Devastating (Album Interlude)” Bajan singer Amanda Reifer continues The Reifer Files with its third installment, “Devastating (Album Interlude).” The emotional track dives into the complexities of the heart by comparing it to the ever-changing qualities of water. The record follows the previously-released “In And Out (Album Interlude)” and “B*tch Like Me (Album Interlude).”