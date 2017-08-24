Getty Image

After months of seemingly endless hype and at least three too many press conferences, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will finally step into the boxing ring on Saturday night. The entire sports world will be focused on T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when the two meet, as the bout is expected to set or come close to all manner of records for PPV buys, revenue generated, and wagers placed on the fight.

While the event has captured the imagination of the casual fight fan there are plenty, particularly on the boxing side, that aren’t thrilled about the mega-fight. While public money has poured into sports books on the side of Conor McGregor to the point that Floyd Mayweather has plummeted from a -1100 favorite to as low as -500 at one point, there are few that expect the fight to be in any way competitive.

Mayweather and McGregor are the two best self-promoters in their respective sports. The spectacle they’ve built is second to none, but once they trade microphones for boxing gloves, there’s almost no way they can match the hype they’ve built.

Among those preparing for a disaster and embarrassment in the ring is legendary boxing trainer and ESPN analyst Teddy Atlas. Atlas spoke with Uproxx Sports during fight week about the event — he’s wary of even calling it a fight — and why fans shouldn’t be surprised when they’re upset at the in-ring product for being a lackluster, boring fight, just like they have been for so many of Mayweather’s bouts over the years. Atlas didn’t hold back in his criticism of the bout and concerns that it could very well turn into a sham that does damage to boxing’s credibility.