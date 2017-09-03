Miami Really Is Trying to Act Like ‘The U’ Is Back, And We’re Here For It

#College Football
09.03.17 1 hour ago

College football is back and, just like your best friend who lives three states away, you forgot how good it was until you guys started hanging out again.

College football is like that, though. You miss it immensely when it’s gone, then gradually come to accept life for what it is while it’s away. Then, all at once, it comes roaring back into your Saturday routine and you remember all the goofy antics and absurd fun that comes with it.

The Miami Hurricanes, love them or hate them, are one of those absurd things that make college football great. On Saturday, Miami took on Bethune-Cookman at home in their season opener. Miami won, 41-13, as you might expect. But what wasn’t expected was a bit of jewlery cornerback Malek Young sported on the sideline after he made a play on defense.

TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLmalik youngMIAMI HURRICANESturnover chainUNIVERSITY OF MIAMI

