Michael Smith Will Reportedly Skip Monday’s SportsCenter In Response To ESPN Suspending Jemele Hill

#ESPN
Sports Writer
10.09.17 8 Comments

Getty Image

ESPN suspended SportsCenter co-host Jamele Hill on Monday following a string of tweets criticizing Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. Jones revealed that a new policy within the Cowboys organization would see any player that took a knee during the national anthem suspended. Jones wouldn’t use the word suspension, specifically, but they wouldn’t be allowed to play.

Hill’s comments included pointing out the hypocrisy of Jones soapboxing about the importance of not disrespecting the flag while the Cowboys owner happily employed Greg Hardy after repeated run-ins with the law. While it may not be a perfect comparison, the point being that Jones can put up with paying someone with a history as dark as Hardy’s millions of dollars, but kneeling for the anthem is too far.

Hill also went after Jones’ wallet, telling her followers that the best way to let Jones know that his behavior is unacceptable would be to stop watching, and stop buying merchandise. This put ESPN is an uncomfortable position because you have an ESPN employee telling her followers, in a roundabout way, that they shouldn’t watch their network if the Cowboys are on.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN
TAGSESPNjemele hill

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 4 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 4 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP