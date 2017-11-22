Getty Image

ESPN Radio’s Mike & Mike ended its 18 year run last Friday when Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg joined each other in the morning drive spot for the final time. The news of the end of Mike & Mike first leaked out back in May and shortly after the two hosts addressed the end of their show officially.

The split was far from amicable, as there were numerous reports that the show’s ending had caused a rift between Golic and Greenberg. While both have denied there being a serious issue between them and say everything is good now, Golic has been honest about his feelings towards the end of the show and how he felt blindsided by the move and considered retiring once it was over.

Greenberg will launch a new morning TV show on ESPN that will broadcast from New York in 2018 and Golic will stay on the radio with Trey Wingo and his son Mike Golic Jr. Greenberg has insisted it wasn’t his decision to end Mike & Mike, but the optics of him leaving Golic behind for a TV show certainly didn’t look great, especially to his co-host.