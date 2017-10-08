Twitter/@VP

Vice president Mike Pence caused quite the stir on Sunday when he showed up, briefly, to the Colts-49ers game in Indianapolis. Pence arrived and stayed through the national anthem before leaving, for what he claimed was in protest of the San Francisco players that protested (as they have done all season) during the anthem.

Pence’s move was unsurprisingly praised by Donald Trump, who even took credit for telling Pence to do so if there were any protests. However, there were many that pointed to Pence’s decision to leave as a premeditated move, knowing the Niners have protested prior to every game, to add publicity to the anti-NFL movement that has been pushed by the Trump administration for weeks regarding the protests.

We know Pence was at the game, because he was shown on the broadcast and pool reporters traveled to the game with him (although they were kept outside as the vice president had a flight to catch mid-game and was going to have to leave at some point early on. So, when Pence posted a selfie of himself and his wife at the game, the entire situation became even more bizarre.