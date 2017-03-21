Top 5 UFC Fights

Nate Diaz Goes Off On ‘F**ker’ Dana White For ‘Making S**t Up’

#MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
03.20.17

USA TODAY Sports

Relations between the UFC and lightweight fighter Nate Diaz are at an all time low, a somewhat surprising state of affairs considering Nate was just involved in the two biggest pay-per-view events the UFC has ever held. His back to back fights with Conor McGregor sold 1.6 and 1.65 million PPVs in 2016, but since then the popular Diaz brother hasn’t stepped back into the cage.

According to UFC president Dana White, that’s because Nate won’t accept a fight. In a recent interview, Dana claimed “We keep offering Nate fights and he keeps turning them down. Nick too.”

According to Twitter, Nate isn’t too impressed with White’s explanation.

That fight offer Nate mentions was back in February, which Diaz laughed off via Twitter.

But the way Dana White is talking, it sounds like Diaz has refused multiple fights with the organization. Who is telling the truth? Who knows. We’re just stuck wondering why the UFC can’t seem to sort out their communication issues with the Diaz brothers and get two of their biggest stars back in the Octagon.

Sure, Nick and Nate probably aren’t the easiest to make a deal with, especially now that they know how much they’re worth as draws in the company. But the UFC needs to realize that having stars means paying out star money. Why do they seem so intent on burying the Diaz brothers instead?

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSdana whiteMMANATE DIAZNICK DIAZUFC
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 6 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP