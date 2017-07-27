Nebraska Will Wear Retro ‘Mesh’ Uniforms To Honor The 1997 Title Team

adidas

In 1997, the Nebraska Cornhuskers went 13-0 en route to a national championship under the guidance of Tom Osborne and star running back Ahman Green. Green, along with quarterback Scott Frost, torched defenses with a combined 2,800 yards rushing — 1,800 of which by Green — as their option offense was unstoppable in a perfect season where they averaged 46.7 points per game to lead the nation.

Only twice, in road games at Missouri and Colorado, did the Huskers win by less than a touchdown, and their emphatic 42-17 win over Peyton Manning’s Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl was an exclamation point on a title winning season. Now, 20 years later, the Huskers will pay tribute to that team with some special throwback uniforms courtesy of adidas.

On Thursday, adidas and Nebraska unveiled their Husker ’97 uniforms that will be worn against Wisconsin on October 7. The uniforms bring modern design and material, while honoring the retro look of the 1997 squad — most notably the old school mesh uniforms.

To do so, adidas gave the numbers a mesh look while using advanced Primeknit fabric to keep it a modern feel and comfortable for the players. It’s one of the best retro blend designs we’ve seen in recent years, with the “mesh” accents on the numbers giving it a great look.