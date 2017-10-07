Here’s How You Can Apply For Ole Miss’ Head Football Coach Job Listing

Getty Image

Ole Miss fell to 2-3 on the season with another lopsided loss to an SEC West opponent on Saturday, with Auburn thumping the Rebels 44-23. The Rebels continue their descent to rock bottom after the NCAA violations levied against them and head coach Hugh Freeze resigning in disgrace after it was revealed he put out multiple calls to escort services.

The Rebels need a culture change and someone willing to head up one of the toughest rebuilds in recent SEC history. NCAA sanctions are on the way, so it’s likely not going to be a highly desired job. Ole Miss seems to know this and after the Auburn loss posted a listing to their job board for head football coach that anyone can apply to.

Yes, if you feel like you are the man or woman that can turn around the Ole Miss football program, you can send their search committee an email with your resume and any letters of recommendation you may have. As for requirements, the Rebels don’t have an awful lot for their new head coach.

“Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of 3 years of coaching experience on a highly competitive level.”

My favorite part of the job listing is the listed work schedule for the position as “Monday — Friday (some evenings and week-ends).” That is very true. There are some weekends required as a college football coach. I personally think that I meet these requirements, having coached offensive line at a middle school in the Atlanta area for three years in college (it was a highly competitive league, so that would seem to check that box) and I have a Bachelor’s degree in History.