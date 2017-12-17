Getty Image

The Carolina Panthers announced on Friday night that the organization was conducting an investigation into claims of sexual harassment against owner Jerry Richardson. On Sunday morning the NFL announced it was taking over the investigation. Up to that point, no other details had been made public, but that changed when Sports Illustrated dropped a story detailing a number of allegations against Richardson.

The story featured a number of troubling and explosive accusations against Richardson, both regarding sexual harassment and racism. A former scout recently reached a settlement with the organization over the use of a racial slur by Richardson, and there were those that noted Richardson being referred to only as “Mister” (not Mister Richardson, but just Mister) carried an aura of a plantation mentality.

The piece opens with a remembrance of many employees of “Jeans Day” at the Panthers offices, where Richardson would make questionable and uncomfortable comments towards women about how they looked in their jeans.