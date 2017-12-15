The Panthers Launched An Investigation Into Owner Jerry Richardson’s ‘Workplace Misconduct’

12.15.17 10 mins ago

Getty Image

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is the latest man in a position of power to be accused of inappropriate conduct in the workplace in 2017. The founder of the football franchise is being investigated by an outside law firm after serious allegations about his conduct surfaced in the Panthers organization.

Word broke on Friday evening that the NFL owner is being investigated for “workplace misconduct.” Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, however, it was the Panthers franchise itself that launched the investigation and announced the review of Richardson’s conduct on Friday.

The Panthers announced they have hired an outside law firm to investigate the claims, releasing a statement from a team spokesperson along with details about the investigation on its website on Friday.

