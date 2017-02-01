Did Chris Hogan Come Out Of Nowhere?

Colts Punter Pat McAfee Told An Amazing Peyton Story In His Surprisingly Good Stand-Up Special

02.01.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Colts punter Pat McAfee is one of the NFL’s funniest people, and he’s not just for being good at Twitter or amazing punt celebrations. He’s just outright funny.

McAfee is surprisingly good at stand-up comedy (I say that not because he’s not funny enough, but because stand-up comedy is quite difficult) and has a new special coming out soon called “Open Book.” In that special, McAfee opens with this bit, talking about one of the first times he’d ever met Peyton Manning.

Subscribe to UPROXX

TAGSpat mcafeePEYTON MANNING

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP