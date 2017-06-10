Even The Patriots’ Super Bowl Rings Troll The Falcons For Blowing A 28-3 Lead

06.10.17

The New England Patriots Super Bowl rings are everything a sports championship ring is these days. It’s big, gaudy, and has a lot of gemstones in it. But unlike the Chicago Cubs rings that celebrate ending the curse of the goat, the Patriots made sure to troll the Atlanta Falcons one last time for blowing it.

The Patriots got their Super Bowl LII championship rings on Friday night at a private party. Details soon emerged about the rings, which are gigantic and full of fun features like the 283 gems that celebrate the fact that New England came back from a 28-3 deficit to win in overtime.

