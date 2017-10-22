The Pittsburgh Steelers are incredible at touchdown celebrations. This is especially true for their wide receiver corps, as Antonio Brown may be the best celebrator of touchdowns in the entire NFL. And now, the team has JuJu Smith-Schuster split out wide, and while he’s only a rookie, he’s shown to be really, really good at celebrating scores.

Smith-Schuster turned heads with a fantastic Dragon Ball Z celebration a few weeks ago. During Pittsburgh’s matchup against Cincinnati, Smith-Schuster got into the end zone again, and decided to have some fun with the help of Le’Veon Bell.

After Smith-Schuster scored to make it 13-7 in the second quarter, he and Bell played a game of hide and seek. Smith-Schuster counted, Bell hid behind the goalpost, and the game was on.