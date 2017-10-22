The Steelers Celebrated A Touchdown With An Elaborate Game Of Hide And Seek

#NFL
10.22.17 1 hour ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are incredible at touchdown celebrations. This is especially true for their wide receiver corps, as Antonio Brown may be the best celebrator of touchdowns in the entire NFL. And now, the team has JuJu Smith-Schuster split out wide, and while he’s only a rookie, he’s shown to be really, really good at celebrating scores.

Smith-Schuster turned heads with a fantastic Dragon Ball Z celebration a few weeks ago. During Pittsburgh’s matchup against Cincinnati, Smith-Schuster got into the end zone again, and decided to have some fun with the help of Le’Veon Bell.

After Smith-Schuster scored to make it 13-7 in the second quarter, he and Bell played a game of hide and seek. Smith-Schuster counted, Bell hid behind the goalpost, and the game was on.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSjuju smith-schusterLe’Veon BellNFLPITTSBURGH STEELERS

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP