Pizza Hut’s CEO Jabbed At Papa John’s Complaint About NFL Protests Hurting His Sales

11.02.17 1 min ago

The debate over the effect of NFL players protesting the national anthem has gone from sublime to utterly ridiculous. When pizza chains are legitimately arguing over whether or not protests are hurting sales, it clearly falls into the latter.

Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter made headlines when he blamed the company’s lack of revenue on NFL players protesting the national anthem. Schnatter believed that the entire saga of anthem protests should’ve been “nipped in the bud” when Colin Kaepernick began kneeling for the anthem over a year ago. Whether or not Big Papa Schnatter’s claims hold water or not, remains a mystery.

However, not every brand of pizza is feeling the pain that Papa John’s is. CEO of Yum Brands, Greg Creed claims that the anthem protests aren’t hurting Pizza Hut’s business at all. It stands to note that Pizza Hut, while being a popular pizza chain, isn’t the official pizza chain of the NFL. That would be Papa John’s, so whether or not protests and a connection to the NFL would hurt them isn’t quite the same, but it’s still fun to see a pizza brand war.

