Poker is a cruel game, especially when you’re playing against a bunch of pros. You might think your cards put you in a great position before you ever see the flop, but oftentimes luck comes to some more equally than others.

This brutal hand, for example, cost two poker pros about $700,000. Daniel Negrenau, Antonio Esfandiari and Tom Dwan each had pocket pairs in this Poker After Dark hand, and they all bet big. Dwan went all-in with a pair of aces, while Esfandiari eventually called him with a pair of kings.

Negranau, meanwhile, had a big decision to make with a pair of queens.