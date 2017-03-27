Getty Image

Despite an 11th hour effort by Oakland’s mayor to keep the Raiders in O-Town, (along with a few painted fans that will seemingly dress up for anything involving the raiders), it looks like the Raiders will get the 24 votes needed to move the franchise to Las Vegas.

USA Today is reporting that the owners on board with the relocation, who have spoken anonymously, believe the move is, “the best thing for the Raiders.” Naturally, the armored fans in Oakland and pundits have mixed feelings.

"Mark Davis, dont do us like this. We love the Davis family, we love the @Raiders we just want you to love us back." #Oakland @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Ta0gjTvthC — Brian Brooks (@Brian_Kron4) March 25, 2017

I love the idea of pro sports in Las Vegas, but moving the Raiders just feels wrong pic.twitter.com/POGSQDPJ9J — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) March 27, 2017

#49ers and #Raiders fans hate for the LOVE of the BAY!! I'm gonna miss the Battle of the Bay it sucks there moving to Vegas — Adam (Niner King) (@adamcarrillo230) March 27, 2017