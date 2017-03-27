Despite an 11th hour effort by Oakland’s mayor to keep the Raiders in O-Town, (along with a few painted fans that will seemingly dress up for anything involving the raiders), it looks like the Raiders will get the 24 votes needed to move the franchise to Las Vegas.
USA Today is reporting that the owners on board with the relocation, who have spoken anonymously, believe the move is, “the best thing for the Raiders.” Naturally, the armored fans in Oakland and pundits have mixed feelings.
Sounds like the gamble will soon pay off.
How will the fans deal with the crushing disappointment, though?
The fans in Vegas, I mean.