King Mo Gets His Revenge Against Rampage Jackson Then Books A Ryan Bader Fight At Bellator 180

04.01.17 4 mins ago

Rampage Jackson vs. King Mo 2: Themassive heavyweight mismatch we never thought we needed. Rampage Jackson’s 253 pounds gave him a 41-pound weight advantage over King Mo, but ultimately it was a disadvantage as the slow and sluggish Rampage just couldn’t get it done.

That isn’t to say Page looked awful. At times, his weight actually stopped some of Mo’s many takedown attempts, but as expected, Rampage’s massive weight gain didn’t bode well for his speed. So, we got a sluggish, and oddly intense grappling match outside of a few flurries that left King Mo admittedly “cross-eyed” for a stretch of the fight.

