CHARLOTTE – The car is stuck in traffic, so Randy Moss and Charles Woodson are talking about waffles. Red velvet waffles, to be more precise. Randy took Charles to the Terrace Cafe after their 5:30 a.m. workout, and Charles had to get the red velvet waffles. They were so good that Charles was still talking about them a few hours before kickoff between the Dolphins and Panthers to close out Week 10 of the NFL season.

“You saw clouds, huh?” Moss asks Charles from the back seat, while picking at a plate of fried flounder made by tailgaters at Camp Meathead – featured on “The Randy and Charles Show,” the pair’s video series where they spend time with fans at each week’s Monday Night Football stop.

“Man, if my alarm hadn’t gone off I might still be seeing clouds,” Woodson replies.

The relationship between Woodson and Moss is a close one, and one that’s growing by the week. Woodson’s more laid back, and lets Moss’ natural charisma show through. And Moss is bringing out the fun-loving side of Woodson. It’s natural for them both, and in his second year at ESPN, Moss is starting to show some serious star power the way he consistently managed to take over games during his playing days.