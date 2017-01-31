Rex Ryan May Never Coach Again Because He’s Tired Of Getting ‘F*cked’

It’s been more than a month since Rex Ryan was fired by the Buffalo Bills but the coach is still salty, if this interview with the Daily News is any indication.

After an 8-8 season in 2015 and a 7-8 run this season that ended with him being fired before Week 17, Ryan feels as though he was, well, here comes the salt and salty language a person like myself and a web site like this can’t endorse.

“The one thing about (being on TV) is that you don’t lose,” Ryan said. “You’ll remember every damn loss. But the wins? You don’t necessarily remember. So, it takes a lot out of you. I’m tired of getting f—ked. Unless it’s a real situation, there’s no sense of getting into it again.”

That’s what Ryan feels about getting another coaching job. He probably feels there is no rush because he was fired with three years and $15 million remaining on his Bills contract. That’s why he’s probably happy to get a check from ESPN for working for them on Super Bowl Sunday and live high on the hog for the rest of his life.

But he doesn’t sound ready to give up coaching completely.

“That’s what drove me over anything,” said Ryan, who is 65-68, including four playoff wins, in eight seasons as a head coach. “I wanted to put myself in a situation where I thought I could be successful and where I’d have support. Because I think that’s all I need. That’s going to be debated and questioned. They’ll say I’m a .500 coach. … There’s a reason why things happened. I know I put forth an effort to try to build a championship team and to be a champion. And it hasn’t worked out. Hopefully if I get back into it one day, I’ll be able to do it. Sometimes you can’t accomplish all your goals in life. I like competing against the very best. There’s no doubt about it. Unfortunately, I was never good enough to win it all … you know, so far.”

While the author of this piece paints Ryan as a coach that got a raw deal — and to an extent, he did in Buffalo — he’s also been a below-.500 coach for a long time now. He hasn’t been to or won a playoff game since 2010. He is 41-54 since his first two seasons with the New York Jets, which both ended in AFC title game losses.

It’s quite possible the person doing the effing of Rex Ryan is, in fact, Rex Ryan.

