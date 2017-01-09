Top 5 UFC Fights

Ronda Rousey Broke Her Post-UFC 207 Silence With An Inspirational Post About Rock Bottom

01.09.17

Ronda Rousey left UFC 207 at the end of December pretty much the way she arrived: shrouded in mystery and unwilling to speak to the public or media. The only statement she’s made since losing in devastating fashion to Amanda Nunes in a mere 48 seconds was in a release to ESPN stating she’ll “need to take some time to reflect and think about the future.” Until now.

A new Instagram post from the former UFC champion has just popped online, and it’s either concerning or inspiring depending on your point of view. It’s a quote from Harry Potter author JK Rowling that says “And so rock bottom became the foundation on which I rebuilt my life.”

