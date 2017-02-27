WWE

If you’ve been trying to read the tea leaves on whether or not Ronda Rousey will return to the UFC following her 48 second loss to champ Amanda Nunes, it’d be near impossible to interpret the results as anything but a resounding no.

The start of March marks three months since her defeat, and during that time she hasn’t made a public peep (recent sightings at Standing Rock were meant to be kept secret). UFC president and close friend Dana White has also been saying she just doesn’t have it any more, and when you have the guy making scads of cash off her saying she’s probably done, that doesn’t inspire confidence.

But on Sunday, Rousey posted an inspirational image to her Instagram that has fans buzzing.