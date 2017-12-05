Getty Image

Russian athletes won 22 Olympic medals at the 2014 Winter Games, but after an unprecedented ruling by the International Olympic Committee, they will not take home any at the upcoming 2018 Olympic Games.

The IOC ruled on Tuesday that the Russian Federation will be barred from the 2018 Winter Olympics in Peyoncheng. Russia hosted the last Winter Games in Sochi in 2014, an event where they finished fourth in the medal race. But a massive doping scandal swallowed the Russians and many speculated that a harsh punishment could keep them out of the games.

On Tuesday, that punishment came down. Russia will not be allowed to participate, fly its flag, play its anthem or send athletes to the next Winter Games. The ruling is devastating for athletes of the nation, and some of the sports like hockey, which already won’t see NHL players on its international rosters.

There appears to be an avenue for Russian athletes to compete in the games under the Olympic banner if they petition and have a rigorous, clean drug testing history, but the New York Times said some sports Russians had previous dominated like biathlon and cross-country skiing could be wiped out altogether.