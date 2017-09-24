The Seahawks Stayed In The Locker Room For The National Anthem And Made A Strong Statement

09.24.17

Sunday was a tense day in the NFL following the comments made by Donald Trump against players that kneeled or sat during the national anthem. Trump called for owners to fire those players, referring to them as “sons of bitches,” and everyone around the league took exception to his rant, including those that supported his bid for president.

Nearly every team had some form of protest, beginning with the Jaguars and Ravens in London on Sunday morning, and rolling through the afternoon we saw a variety of protests during the national anthem as players locked arms, kneeled, or sat. In Tennessee, where the Seahawks were playing the Titans, both teams stayed in the locker room rather than coming onto the field for the anthem.

The Steelers did the same earlier in the day, but that was in an effort to prevent protests and avoid any players feeling pressured to do or not do anything and cause a divide. For the Seahawks, at least, the move to stay inside was a protest in itself. The scene on the field was bizarre, with neither team present for the anthem.

