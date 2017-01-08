Getty Image

Don’t come at Shannon Sharpe on Twitter.

You may not love his style or what he says about your team, but I wouldn’t recommend trying to get under his skin on social media. He’ll be more than happy to own you in front of a few hundred thousand people.

It all started with this tweet about the Raiders, which seems a bit unfair given that their season was ruined when Derek Carr and Matt McGloin got hurt and the team was stuck with Connor Cook at quarterback.

Raiders playoffs are like Kentucky basketball freshmen. One and done. 😂😂😂😂😂😂. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 8, 2017

Sharpe wasn’t the only one out there trolling Raider Nation, but one fan didn’t like that Sharpe went after his team. He wanted to get back at Sharpe, and he got personal.