Getty Image

Nathan Chen will make his Olympics debut in PyeongChang in February as a part of Team USA’s figure skating squad. Chen has emerged as one of the world’s best, taking home first place in five of his nine single’s competitions since moving up to the senior circuit, including two wins in his two events to start this season.

Chen is looking to get Team USA back on the medal podium after no American men reached the podium in Sochi in 2014, and will be looking to match Evan Lysacek’s 2010 gold medal performance. As he prepares for his Olympics debut, Chen got a special surprise this week when one of the stars from the 2016 Olympics in Rio, gymnast Simone Biles, dropped by the rink to meet him and welcome him to Team Kellogg’s, while also offering some advice as he enters his first Olympics, just as she did two years ago.

Biles and Chen spoke with UPROXX Sports about the pressures of the Olympics, advice Biles has for Chen, and how to handle the unique challenges of being in a sport where judges determine the outcome.

What was your first reaction in getting to meet Simone?

Chen: Honestly like, you know, I was kind of lost for words. She’s definitely someone I’ve looked up to for a while. She’s literally a legend in the sport, so to be able to meet her and skate with her, is just unbelievable.